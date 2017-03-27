The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) announced a number of senior leadership appointments to drive its ongoing transformation into a growth-oriented, consumer-centered, total beverage company. The Mean and Low price Targets are $43.11 and $36, respectively. Analyst’s mean target price for TSL is $10.93 while analysts mean recommendation is 2.90. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $43.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

AT&T, Inc. (T) now has a High Price Target of $48. Also, the Hold rating count is 15 as of 03/24/17. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock now has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares went down -0.12% to $42.12 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Stock is now moving with a positive distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately 0.49%, and has a solid year to date (YTD) performance of 2.49% which means the stock is constantly adding to its value from the previous fiscal year end price.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th.

Earnings per share (EPS) breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis, and for The Coca-Cola Company the EPS stands at 0.37 for the previous quarter, while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 0.37, suggesting the stock fell short of the analysts’ expectations. Coca-Cola European Partners plc had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.76%.

The company’s expected revenue in the current quarter to be 8.89 Billion, seeing a projected current quarter growth of -2.2%, and per annum growth estimates over the next 5 year period of around 3.01%.

The target price for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is $43.58/share according to the consensus of analysts working on the stock, with an expected EPS of $0.44/share for the current quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is now 93.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 766,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,320,000 after buying an additional 140,867 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 75.3% in the third quarter. The last close places the company’s stock about $6.28 off its 52 week high of $62.64 and $7.35 above the 52 week low of $49.01. Cobiz Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 48,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages.

Now the P/E of The Coca-Cola Company stands at 28.23.