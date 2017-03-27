‘The Danish Girl’ TV broadcast fails to clear CBFC hurdle

The Tom Hooper-directed film features Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander.

The CBFC source said this theme was unsuitable for viewing by the Indian TV audience, particularly children. It talks about a man who wants a sex change and has a genital operation to become a woman. “We regret to inform you that Sony Le Plex HD is unable to telecast the much-awaited television premiere of the global acclaimed award-winning film “The Danish Girl” on March 26 as the necessary certification to enable telecast of the movie has not been received”, the channel posted on its official Twitter account. However, the board ruled that the movie can not be shown on TV as it covers a sensitive subject.

The board reportedly denied persmission for the film to be telecast on Sunday for its ‘controversial subject’.

The CBFC member said that it was “to retain the essence of the movie as it sensitively shows the dilemma of a person who doesn’t identify with his gender”.

The member of Censor Board further explained why the movie which was released with “A” certification can not be aired on television. However, movies that get an A certificate have to reapply for a certificate for television broadcast. “We thank you for your constant support”. We are a multicultural nation and we have to maintain a balance.

The film had been slated for telecast on Sunday evening, and the Sony Network channel Sony Le PLEX HD sent out a tweet apologising for being unable to telecast the film as the necessary certification had not been received.

Interestingly, the film was released with a single cut when released previous year in India with an A certificate from the censor board. A few days ago the censor board made headlines for allegedly editing Hanuman Chalisa recitation from Phillauri.