The Dodge Challenger Demon will come with professional dragster tech

In today’s teaser video, “Lock and Load” (sigh), Dodge introduces something called TransBrake, a feature that they say was only available on track only drag cars.

Dodge is planning another three more previews of the Demon before its official unveiling at the NY auto show on April 11.

According to Dodge, TransBrake will allow the Demon to achieve launch forces previously unattainable by street legal production cars.

Yes, it's the latest installment of the seemingly endless teasing campaign of the monstrous Dodge Challenger Demon and this time we get to know about another cool feature.

With TransBrake, the driver uses the steering wheel shift paddles to initiate a launch. The result is full engine torque delivery to the contact patch of the rear tires just 150 milliseconds after the driver hits the paddle shifters.

Dodge offers a few more specifics on the system, saying that the brake allows the vehicle to rev to 2350 rpm, and increases supercharger boost pressure by 105 percent and launch torque by 120 percent.

The automaker has been teasing fans via its Demon videos and it's obvious that this new model will be able to dethrone the 707hp Hellcat as the most powerful model.