The Drama Is Over: Pimco Settles Breach-of-Contract With Bill Gross

WSJ’s Justin Baer reported this afternoon that Pacific Investment Management Co. settled its breach-of-contract suit filed by its former star manager Bill Gross for $81 million.

Gross, 72, claimed he was ousted from Pimco by a “cabal” of executives who wanted a larger share of his bonus, which was $290 million in 2013, and also wanted to offer more high-fee products to investors rather than Pimco’s traditional bond funds.

“PIMCO has always been family to me, and, like any family, sometimes there are disagreements”, Gross said in a statement.

PIMCO had countered that Gross’ “egregious misconduct” and increasingly erratic behavior would have given it “good cause” to terminate his employment had he not resigned.

Gross, who is still based in Newport Beach, now manages a fund for Denver-based Janus Capital.

“Bill Gross has always been larger-than-life”, Ivascyn said. “He built this business from the ground up and we have great respect and admiration for his talents”. “I’m glad that can continue”. Gross eventually found a home at Janus Capital, where he launched the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund. Janus shares rose almost 40% when Gross was hired, however, after three years Gross’s fund manages a paltry $2 billion in assets.

Janus last October announced a plan to merge with London-based Henderson Group Plc (HGGH.L).

He had sued PIMCO in a California state court.

