The FULL Love Actually sequel

The cast reunited with a goal to end child poverty and ensure that kids are safe, healthy and educated by supporting Red Nose Day and Comic Relief, which was founded by “Love Actually” writer and director Richard Curtis.

Speaking about the event, Lenny Henry, co-founder of Comic Relief, said: “Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone that has helped to raise an incredible amount of money this Red Nose Day for people who really need it most here in the United Kingdom and across the world”.

But since it will be shown in the USA on May 25 when NBC airs its annual US Red Nose Day charity event, we probably haven’t heard the last of this “Sexism Actually” movement. The chart-topper also appeared in the studio to perform What Do I Know – but appeared to forget the lyrics to his own music.

Opening the show Henry said: “Tonight is an opportunity to save lives, to reach out in the spirit of partnership and compassion”, he said.

“Every donation is a good deed”.

To tease it, Comic Relief yesterday released a video that’s quickly gone viral, in which the actors hold up cue cards in the style of Andrew Lincoln’s character in the original film, when he declares his love for Keira Knightley.

On Friday thousands of people took part in fundraisers including fancy dress, cake sales, red-dresses and silly socks, with the day raising a total of £73,026,234. Organisers say the money is used to “tackle the root causes of poverty and social injustice in the United Kingdom and across the world”.