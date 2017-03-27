The Galaxy Results: Russian Revolution Wins

Russian Revolution lived up to his name by rebelling when Golden Slipper Day dawned.

As Newgate Stud announced the retirement of fellow star sprinting colts Flying Artie and Extreme Choice on Saturday, they now look forward to a similar future for Russian Revolution now that the son of Snitzel the farm part owns has landed his maiden G1 win.

“That’s how he’s been the last week or so”. He threw the rider yesterday, he almost threw her this morning. It appeared for most of the final furlong that Redzel would get the job done, but, in receipt of seven pounds from that year-older rival, Russian Revolution was shoved across the line narrowly best.

The Team Snowden-trained three-year-old needed every inch of the 1100m circuit to gun down stablemate Redzel, with Jungle Edge running the race of his life for third.

“He almost threw the rider yesterday and he threw her this morning, so we have been handling him with kid gloves over the past 72 hours”.

Russian Revolution’s victory was the second Group 1 of the day for jockey Kerrin McEvoy after his earlier success with Our Ivanhowe.

“We knew the weight was going to kick in at some stage and it was probably the difference over the last 100 metres”, trainer Peter Snowden told Racenet.

McEvoy happily dropped weight to make the required 51kg while Redzel carried 54.5kg with Dwayne Dunn. I was four wide and I had to help him through the ground a bit.

“He showed a lot last prep, a Group 2 victor against some good quality colts wasn’t beaten far in the Coolmore and fair play to Peter and Paul (Snowden) they delivered him here first up against older horses, he had the weight pull but he had to do it the tough way”.

Snowden described the TJ Smith as a “massive possibility” providing Russian Revolution recovered and doubted the lead-up would be as fraught as his comeback.

“It’s just the freshness”.

“He has been ready to go and he has been that full of himself, but everything that could go wrong did and it happened again”.

“He has got away with it and this will tone him down now, so he will be right”.