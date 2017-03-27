The government may introduce GST Bills in Lok Sabha on Monday

The opposition party also once again levelled “Tax Terrorism” allegation against the NDA government.

“Claiming that the approval of the four GST legislation will boost the government’s agenda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted stating, Crucial bills relating to GST have been approved by the Cabinet, giving a boost to our reform agenda”.

He said amendment to the Income Tax Act in the Finance Bill 2017 provides for “draconian powers” to the Income Tax department to raid businesses and individuals if they have “reason to believe”.

“The cycle of hypocrisy, falsehood and deception by the current BJP government stands exposed”.

The government is looking to introduce GST supporting legislations in the Parliament this week to bring in the new indirect taxation from July 1.

“This has diluted legislative powers of the Parliament”.

An official statement released by the Finance Ministry on Monday stated “The passage of these four GST related bills will pave the way for the biggest reform in the area of indirect taxes in the history of independent India”, further adding that “Introduction of GST would also make Indian products competitive in the domestic and global markets”.

Upping the ante against the central government, Surjewala further said, “The Finance Bill has unleashed a sordid culture of “Tax Robbery” and “Raid Raj“. “The BJP government has wielded a severe blow by taking recourse to opacity, subterfuge and deception”, he said. The government hasn’t clarified as to whether the identity and the connection of the donor will be disclosed or not.

He said GST will limit the interface between taxpayer and tax collector.

“It has also provided a window to corporate cronies to maintain a film of opaqueness in political donations”.

Surjewala said even the cap on donation by a company to a political party had been removed.

Surjewala also hit out at the government for merging eight different tribunals, which are judicial/quasi-judicial bodies for dispute resolution. “This is an assault on the integrity of such judicial/quasi-judicial bodies, which can now be filled at the “whims and fancies” of the executive”.