Sales have passed the £11bn mark at the parent company of B&Q and Screwfix, while the group also revealed that the current chairman of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) is set to take over as its chairman later this year.

Pre-tax profits for the group rose 48 percent to £759 million for the year to 31 January, from £512 million.

However, chief executive Veronique Laury warned of future uncertainty caused by Brexit and the French presidential elections.

Kingfisher plc (NASDAQ:KGFHY) traded down 4.17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38.

Under her management, the retailer is undergoing a five-year restructuring programme created to close unprofitable shops, improve technology and unify products.

Despite the reduced store performance, total digital sales saw a growth of 45% as it continued to make good progress by nearly doubling its click & collect service to over 31,500 Products.

Kingfisher highlighted another strong performance for Screwfix, as sales generated a 23.2% uptick to £1,299m, with 60 new outlets opening throughout the year, bringing its total estate to 517 stores across the UK. During the year, sales growth benefited from 38 net new stores, driven by 60 Screwfix outlet openings in the United Kingdom, offset by the B&Q store closures (65 over two years; 35 in FY 2016/17). It is now in the second year of the plan.

On the worldwide front, Poland provided buoyant like-for-like sales that increased by 5.1% thanks to a better product range.

Profits also saw a £52m boost from the weak pound, which flattered the value of its overseas earnings.

Full-year results from the do-it-yourself giant showed sales in both markets missed estimates, sending shares down the most in eight months. B&Q shut four stores here a year ago, including the Boucher Road store in Belfast, Buncrana Road in Londonderry, along with branches at Ballymena and Craigavon. Screwfix is a supplier of trade tools, plumbing, electrical, bathrooms and kitchen products.