The Nike Inc (NKE) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus now has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock. While soft futures orders (down 4% on a reported basis and 1% on a currency-neutral basis), a fourth-quarter outlook calling for reported revenue growth slightly below that of the third quarter (implying less than 5%), and 150-175 basis points of gross margin compression amid heavy promotional activity pose near-term risks, we walked away optimistic about Nike’s prospects for two reasons.

LeBron James sells a lot of basketball sneakers for Nike (NKE) and is also a businessman that talks frequently about investing with billionaire Warren Buffett, so it’s logical that he is keeping track of the sportswear maker’s stock price.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock.

Nike set high expectations in October 2015 when it forecast annual sales would hit $50-billion by the end of fiscal 2020, a little more than three years from now. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd.

Stock is now moving with a negative distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately -0.02%, and has a solid year to date (YTD) performance of 6.41% which means the stock is constantly adding to its value from the previous fiscal year end price. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $10,616,000.00. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,966,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,092,480.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,987,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Nike is expected to earn $0.53 per share on revenue of $8.47 billion, according to the Bloomberg consensus. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%.

Shares of Nike were trading down 6.2% at $54.40 on Wednesday, with a consensus analyst price target of $62.47 and a 52-week trading range of $49.01 to $63.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. State Street Corp now owns 58,719,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,984,719,000 after buying an additional 2,563,166 shares during the last quarter.

Adidas U.S. shares edged down 0.5% in morning trade, still close to last week’s record high. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is now 31.72%. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 197,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter.

Now the P/E of NIKE, Inc. stands at 23.8.

Meanwhile, revenue for the Nike brand alone rose 7% to $7.9 billion during the three months ended February 28, while Converse sales increased 3% to $498 million, driven by strength in North America. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.