The surprise of the Final Four

However, star shooter Malik Monk struggled after playing so well in the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 game.

Butler’s magical March moments this time did not occur on the basketball floor. Butler (RPI 14) entered looking to make a statement after failing to overly impress after a 76-64 win against 13th-seeded Winthrop and a 74-65 escape of 12th-seeded Middle Tennessee.

NUGGETS 125, Pacers 117: Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 17 rebounds and a big 3-pointer to turn back a late IN rally, and Denver beat the Pacers.

“I’ve said it affectionately and not any criticism, he’s a tough nut”, Williams said of Berry.

“The most inadequate feeling you can ever have as a coach”, Williams said.

The Wildcats not only have more victories than anyone else, the program built by Adolph Rupp also has the most NCAA Tournament wins with 124 and berths with 56. The Bulldogs were dogged – they finally trimmed the margin to 10 with six minutes left – but were overmatched on this night.

“I looked over to coach for quick second and he just looked at me”, Pinson said.

When South Carolina faces Gonzaga in the NCAA final four playoffs in Arizona on Saturday, it will be the first time both the seventh-seeded Gamecocks and the No. 1 seeded Bulldogs have played their way into the semifinals.

The Tar Heels led by as many as 20 late in the half and settled for a 52-36 halftime lead after shooting almost 53 percent from the field and going 8 of 17 on 3-pointers. Fox is a potential top five pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he proved why with his performance. In his previous 12 games he had a combined 10 points.

The shot gave Maye a career-high 17 points off the bench for head coach Roy Williams, who saw his infamous “no-timeout” strategy pay off with great success.

De’Aaron Fox scored a career-high 39 points as the Kentucky Wildcats beat UCLA, 86-75, Friday night in a showdown between two of college basketball’s goliaths for a spot in the South Regional final.

Who had SC winning the East?

Too bad for Butler he will graduate.

“We did not quite execute, ” Calipari said.

Pinson: “We’re not going to sit here and act like that’s just out of our mind. But hey, a special group of guys right here”.

Unable to get enough lift on his jumper to shoot accurately – he was 0 for 5 from 3-point range – he began attacking the basket instead to score and feed teammates. “I was like, ‘Let’s go do this thing, ‘ and I just took off”. “Not interested in the draft or anything”. The Bulldogs tried with senior Andrew Chrabascz, who scored 21, while Kamar Baldwin added 14. The sophomore from Huntersville, N.C., knocked it down from just inside the three-point line. Kentucky’s desperation inbounds pass sailed long, out of bounds, and moments later the Tar Heels celebrated again.

Malik Monk got his second foul barely a minute later (5:02) when he grabbed the jersey of Justin Jackson as the UNC player began a curl. That was the hard part, he said, not defeat.

When speaking with CBS following the victory, Williams joked about his original recruitment of Maye: “I’m the one who wanted him to come as a walk-on, so how dumb am I?” “I would have had a dead layup, and I just pitched it back to Luke and he was wide open”.

Fox didn’t play his best in that game, taking 20 shots to get 20 points. Damage was done by then. Butler shot 27-of-62 (44 percent) from the field.

“I don’t know about that”, Maye said. Now, they look to take down the Wildcats, and advance to their second consecutive Final Four. However, this Kentucky team has been tested in the regular season unlike many in recent memory. Eighty were not almost enough this time. North Carolina’s Justin Jackson was named the ACC Player of the Year, Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss was the WCC Player of the Year, Oregon’s Dillon Brooks was the Pac-12 Player of the Year and South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell was the SEC Player of the Year.