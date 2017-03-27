Yet we see lots of defiance and no contrition coming from Team Trump on this matter.

Russian Federation has denied allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that it sought to influence the election, and Trump, a Republican, has said the controversy was cooked up by Democrats and fanned by hostile media.

But his toughest problem has been trying to find some way to deflect and undermine investigations into the ties between his campaign and his administration and Russian Federation that are not going away and raise serious questions about his administration’s role with a hostile foreign government. Sadly, this includes national security.

Russian Federation has always denied attempting to influence the U.S. presidential election.

Schiff, the top Democrat on the House’s Intelligence Committee, called for an independent investigation on Twitter Saturday and elaborated on the issue Sunday on the CBS show Face the Nation.

Republicans seemed to have gotten the message on this.

It was not clear whether Manafort had offered to testify under oath or in a public hearing.

Trump has also pushed back against the allegations, arguing they have been driven by Democratic Party officials making excuses for why their candidate, Hillary Clinton, lost. That announcement was nothing but a bright shiny light to distract reporters – successfully – from news Nunes had canceled Tuesday’s public hearing with members of the Obama administration, Rep Adam Schiff charged, in a separate news conference that quickly followed Nunes’s. Nunes says the information gathered did not involve Russian Federation connections.

“According to Christopher Steele, a British – a former British intelligence officer, who is reportedly held in high regard by USA intelligence, Russian sources tell him that Page has also had a secret meeting with Igor Sechin, CEO of the Russian gas giant, Rosneft”.

Nunes helped to change the narrative Wednesday by heading to the White House and announcing that communications by Trump associates were “incidentally” picked up intelligence surveillance.

Nunes said Friday said that Manafort had agreed to testify before the committee. Nunes was quoted at the time as saying he had always planned on pursuing the chairmanship, offering both his work on the committee itself and as chairman of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade, of which he remains a member, as proof of his credentials.

However, he said he does not know how many names were unmasked in the new documents.

FBI Director James Comey, creator of the “selective” Rule of Law practice, is now leading an investigation of whether the Trump administration had ties to the Russians. Nunes said they’d instead hold a private hearing with Comey on unresolved questions within a classified setting.

As far as the investigation goes, FBI Director, James Comey, said he will not discuss any specifics of the investigation or anyone involved.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the ranking Democrat in the House, earlier this week accused Nunes of having abandoned “any pretense of bipartisanship”.

These events, Winship wrote, “make the need for an bipartisan investigation and/or independent prosecutor all the stronger”.

Hayden, a Republican, suggested it might have been done to better understand the intelligence.