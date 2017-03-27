‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner says it can go on “for 20 years”

It looks like Tara’s conversation with Rick may have yielded some important information about Oceanside.

“Using some of the explosives Rick and Co. found on the highway, they are able to corral everyone at Oceanside at one place”, TSDF Army wrote in a Facebook post. She fought them off with the assistance of Cyndie (Sydney Park), Natania’s kind, fearless granddaughter, who as payment for saving Tara’s life made her swear not to tell anyone about Oceanside. Tara confronts them at gunpoint in their house.

“We want to try do it better, do things we haven’t done, take risks”. The Saviors don’t know they’re there, and Oceanside’s leader Natania (Deborah May) wants to keep it that way. Natania won’t want to go along with Rick’s plan, but Cyndie might, if she can get over the fact that Tara is a rat fink. An important blow against them happens when Rick gears up to make a strike against Negan, only to learn the Hilltop’s leader, idiotic coward Gregory, has travelled to the Sanctuary and made a decision to pledge Hilltop’s support with the Saviors (note: season seven’s episode 14, “The Other Side”, seems to put those wheels in motion).

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers will see Sasha being held a prisoner at The Sanctuary, and Negan says he wants her to join his army.

There are still a lot of moving pieces at the moment, but this week’s “Something They Need” involves a trip to a faraway community.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm on AMC.