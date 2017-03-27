The Windy City awaits! You can head to CHICAGO for just €139

WOW flies from Dublin to Reykjavik five times weekly, and is set to commence a three-times weekly service from Cork this May 19.

Cheap Icelandic airline Wow Air today announced they will be jetting to Chicago O’Hare Airport from Dublin and Cork. “Chicago is one of the USA’s most iconic and important cities, and is steeped in history and culture”, Skúli Mogensen, CEO of WOW air commented.

Flights will depart from London Gatwick, Bristol and Edinburgh to Chicago via Reykjavik, bringing the city’s diverse cultural offering, dramatic skyscapes, acclaimed gastronomy and lively sporting scene to United Kingdom travelers on a budget.

There is one drawback though – every single flight goes via Reykjavik, meaning that the total travel time is 11 hours, compared to 8h 35mins.

WOW air’s expansion to Chicago builds upon the successful launch of transatlantic services to Pittsburgh, New York, Washington D.C, Boston, Montreal, Toronto and Californian destinations Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami.

“I want to thank WOW air for choosing Chicago as its first central destination in North America”.

‘The addition of Chicago to the choice of destinations by WOW air is further great news for people of Munster looking to fly to the U.S. from Cork Airport, ‘ said Niall MacCarthy, managing director at Cork Airport.

Chicago officials said the new route is estimated to generate approximately €70million for the region.