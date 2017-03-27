There’s Another Surprising Benefit to Eating More Veggies

‘This study shows that moderate daily fruit and vegetable consumption is associated with lower rates of psychological stress, ‘ said Dr Melody Ding of the University of Sydney’s School of Public Health.

To measure stress levels in 60,000 participants, researchers used a questionnaire that calculates anxiety, gauging participants answers over two points in time.

“This study reveals that moderate daily vegetable intake alone is linked to a lower incidence of psychological stress”.

Overall, the researchers found that adults who consumed three to four servings of fruits and vegetables daily were 12 percent less likely to experience stress than those who consumed zero to one serving daily.

Usual fruit and vegetable consumption was assessed using short, validated questions.

Women, especially, were shown to benefit from the veggie-heavy diet.

An alarming statistic considering “women who ate 5-7 servings of fruit and vegetables daily had a 23 percent lower risk of stress than women who ate 0-1 serving daily”, the study said.

The results are even more exciting for women: researchers say women who eat three to four servings of veggies each day can lower their stress levels by 18 percent compared to those who eat one serving a day. Characteristics associated with stress at the beginning of the experiment included being younger, being female and being overweight or obese.

Interestingly, fruit consumption alone had no significant association with a lower incidence of stress.

First study author Binh Nguyen, a Ph.D. student at the University of Sydney in Australia, and colleagues recently reported their findings in BMJ Open.

The investigators say further studies should investigate the possibility of a threshold between medium and higher levels of fruit and vegetable intake and psychological stress.