Thierry Henry: What I really think about replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

The Daily Mirror have recently reported that the Scottish full-back is on Arsene Wenger’s wish list for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Merson told Sky Sports: “My instincts tell me he’s [Wenger] going to sign and he’s waiting for a big win and he’ll sign for another year”. He, of course, said Arsenal were “not happy with sixth place” and that he is “convinced we will turn it around soon”.

Arsenal signed five players in the summer transfer window as Wenger looked to build upon their second-placed finish. So should the idea of Henry as manager be dismissed out of hand?

Current odds at a leading bookmaker make him one of the favourite former players to take over. And his love for the crest can never be questioned. I can guarantee we are trying our hardest. People tend to listen to someone who already has a statue outside the stadium.

The 39-year-old hung up his boots in 2014 after a trophy-laden career including spells at Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls.

Henry is a popular figure amongst Gunners fans.

One potential candidate is Henry – who spent eight years with the Gunners during his playing career – but the former striker has hinted that he may require more experience before becoming a manager. With Wenger causing an ever-increasing split among supporters, the club could certainly use the feel-good factor that Henry would bring.

He was part of the Invincibles side that won the Premier League without being beaten, but the Gooners have not tasted title glory since.