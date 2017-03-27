Thousands evacuated as cyclone bears down on Australia

Taxi drivers have offered to evacuate residents for free as Cyclone Debbie bears down on the north Queensland coast.

From Townsville down to Mackay, residents are bunkering down in preparation of what’s tipped to be the worst cyclone to hit north Queensland since Yasi in 2011.

The Bureau of Meteorology was expecting Cyclone Debbie to intensify to a category 3 by about 4pm on Monday before turning into a category 4 on Tuesday morning just before it made landfall.

A category five storm is the strongest on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity.

So far more than 3,500 people have been evacuated between the towns of Home Hill and Proserpine, around 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Townsville, a tourist hotspot used to access the Great Barrier Reef.

“Those falls have the potential to increase from the Cyclone, but it’s too early to tell where it’s going to go exactly”.

“Cyclone season is an annual event for us, we know what sort of restrictions we are likely to have placed on our roads however it does depend where Debbie crosses”, he said.

“If you are in a storm surge zone and you are directed to leave – you must leave”.

But some residents refused to leave their home.

“This is our block of dirt and we’re going to defend it from the storm if we can”, he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

One resident painted a defiant message on his fence.

Temperature wise, both towns are predicted to have a maximum temperature in the high-20s for the rest of the week.

Cyclone Debbie is expected to develop into category three late Sunday. Authorities warned of flooding caused by up to 500mm (20 inches) and tides up to 4 meters (13 feet) higher than normal.

Queensland authorities have closed 102 schools, 81 early childhood education centres and two ports. Townsville Airport is closed and airlines Qantas, Jetstar, Rex and Virgin Australia say they have cancelled flights in the region.