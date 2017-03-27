Thousands evacuated as Queensland braces for Cyclone Debbie (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Thousands of north Queenslanders are being evacuated as Cyclone Debbie bears down on Australia’s north-east coast, bringing winds of up to 300km/h and possibly a 4-metre storm surge.

The bureau upgraded it from a category 2 to a category 3 during the day Monday, with sustained winds near the center of 150 kmh and wind gusts to 205 kmh.

Gales were already lashing the tourist resorts at Airlie Beach and the Whitsunday Islands.

A local newspaper advertisement is seen on display outside a newsagent shop as Townsville yesterday.

Tropical Cyclone Debbie intensified to a category two system overnight and was expected to make landfall between Townsville and Proserpine on Tuesday morning as a category four.

The Whitsunday regional council urged those living in low-lying areas to leave Monday as evacuation routes could be flooded until after the cyclone passes, reports The Guardian.

“We also have the Australian Defence Force – we actually have people that have been deployed to different areas making sure that there is fuel at the service stations”, she said.

“But what we are seeing is this window of opportunity to leave is drastically closing”.

“Check on your neighbours and vulnerable friends and family and help them get to an evacuation centre”.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology’s tracking map as of 11pm on Sunday. Debbie could end up being as severe as Yasi, Palaszczuk warned Monday.

Around 3,500 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas near Townsville after concerns that the tidal surge could be as high as 4m (13ft).

BOM’s warning zone covers coastal communities from Lucinda to St Lawrence, including Townsville, Mackay, and the Whitsunday Islands.

Gemma and Matt Dungey, who work at the local BIG4 caravan park, said they had been through a category two cyclone before, but were anxious ahead of the category four Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Meanwhile, queues several kilometres long have formed in north Queensland, as residents clean up and head to the dump, ahead of Tropical Cyclone Debbie’s arrival.

Ms Palaszczuk said residents should be prepared for power outages.

Residents have been bracing for the natural disaster by clearing out supermarkets and clogging highways as the make their way to safety. “It is very unsettling”.

Tropical Cyclone Debbie is expected intensify to Category 4 strength as it crosses the Queensland coast on Tuesday morning near Townsville.

The Abbot Point coal terminal and ports at Mackay and HayPoint were closed due to the storm, ports spokeswoman Fiona Cunningham said while BHP Billiton and Glencore suspended operations near the cyclone’s expected path.