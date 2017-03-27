Three finish for Clint Bowyer means he’s “having fun again”

His last third-place finish was at Sonoma earlier that year, and his most recent win came at Charlotte Motor Speedway in October 2012, when he finished the season as series runner-up. It better be coming.

Clint Bowyer was miserable in a stopgap season a year ago with now-defunct HScott Motorsports.

Yeah, that was a big deal for Bowyer, especially since it was his first top-five finish since the Bristol night race in August 2015. I’ve been champing at the bit to be with an organization like this, to have an army of people behind you like this, the teammates, the sponsors we have, the manufacturer in Ford, all of that. He suffered through his worst season as a full-time Cup driver, finishing with three top-10s and ended up 27th in the series standings. I have a lot of fun with these guys.

“It’s the total package at Stewart-Haas Racing, which is why they’ve won a championship (in 2014 with Kevin Harvick) and win all these races that we see”. “Having these teammates and having this group behind you, it’s just unbelievable to be a part of at this point in my career”. To have a crew chief like Mike Bugarewicz, owners like Tony Stewart and Gene Haas. It’s a confidence thing right now, a momentum-builder and we’re getting closer.

“It means a lot to me to be in this No. 14”. Bowyer started 17th on the grid, but would gradually race his way forward.

The result comes at a good time for SHR, which has only earned one top-five finish through five races in 2017, that being Kurt Busch’s triumph in February’s Daytona 500.

“We never showed speed in practice, but I wasn’t anxious about it because I knew the auto was really comfortable on the long run”, he said.

“I’m just having fun again”, Bowyer said, as if there was any doubt about it. “That’s what it’s about”.