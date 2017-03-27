Three more Malaysians kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf saved, Esscom confirms

Prime Minister Najib Razak on Monday (Mar 27) met two of the five Malaysian nationals who were kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf terrorists in the Philippines in July past year. “We needed to cook for them and ate the leftovers”, he told reporters at Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s residence in Taman Duta this morning.

The duo have returned to Kuala Lumpur where they are undergoing treatment.

Tayudin Anjut and Abdul Rahim Summas express gratitude at being reunited with family after being held captive by the Abu Sayyaf for months.

“Tayudin is having issues with his eyesight and will require surgery while Abd Rahim is unable to walk as he is having some problems with his leg”.

“The kidnappers threatened to behead and shoot us if we disobeyed them”.

A brief military report Monday said troops rescued Zulkipli Bin Ali, Mohammad Ridzuan Bin Ismail and Fandy Bin Bakran late Sunday in southern Sulu province.

“To them, I would like to say, stay strong and be tough. We will get them back safe at the soonest”, he stressed.

Tayudin and Abdul Rahim Summas, 63, crew members of a tugboat, were abducted in waters off Dent Haven, in Lahad Datu, on July 18 past year.

Abu Sayyaf terrorists are still holding three other Malaysians.