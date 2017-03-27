Three women embark on 70-day road trip from Coimbatore to London

The Rotary India Literacy Mission has organised an all-women road trip from Coimbatore to London.

Meet Meenakshi Arvind, 45, Vrinda, 20, Priya Rajpal, 55, and Mookambika Rathinam, 38 – four women who have embarked on a journey of a lifetime with an important mission. The 70 day-trip will also commemorate the completion of 70 years of India’s independence. The team will pass through Imphal, Myanmar, China, Uzbekistan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Austria, and France.

Vanaja said the Rotary organisation was keen about achieving cent per cent literacy in the country by 2020.

State Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani flagged off the mission. “We have taken a guide in China, military support in Myanmar and a guide in Kyrgyzstan”. But there are a lot of challenges such as non-availability of diesel in Uzbekistan.

Vrinda is Meenakshi’s daughter and she joined the trip in the last moment after another woman, Rukmani Sekhar had to cancel because of health issues.

Mookambika, another woman accomplishing this task has left behind her eight-year-old daughter with her relatives. She said she would miss her daughter the most during the journey. The three women underwent training to improve their physical and mental strength and stamina.

“We are driving from Coimbatore to London, covering 24,000 kilometres over a period of 70 days”.

Ms. Rajpal is from Mumbai. “We have done extensive planning”.

“We three women are on the mission of stressing the importance of women empowerment through women literacy”. They also underwent training in basic auto repairs like fixing the tyre so that they can fix any issue during their tour.