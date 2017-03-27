Throwback Thursday: Obama signs the Affordable Care Act on March 23, 2010

And while many investors are, for the time being, simply steering clear of health care stocks whose future hinges on Americans’ access to affordable insurance, hospital stocks in particular have become a proxy for the perceived likelihood that Trumpcare will repeal and replace Obamacare.

The AHCA was created to repeal the Affordable Care Act of 2010 (ACA), and replace it with a new system that would constrict and cap Medicaid spending, eliminate requirements for insurers to provide essential health benefits in plans and cut funding to local governments for wellness and prevention programs.

Cuomo said it would have resulted in loss of health care coverage for 2.7 million New Yorkers and cost the state 6.9 billion of dollars. While the AHCA does not repeal the ACA’s prohibition on lifetime limits and annual caps on services, that protection is useless without the essential health benefits requirement.

Obama has spent the early days of the Trump administration decompressing from his eight years in office, taking trips to Palm Springs, the Caribbean – where he kite-surfed with Richard Branson – New York for a play and a lunch with U2’s Bono, and his native Hawaii for golf. “And Americans who love their country still have the power to change it”.

For example, Anthem, a big player in the Obamacare marketplaces, has said the GOP bill would benefit both insurers and individuals by ensuring that insurance companies stay in the market to provide choices for consumers. We are obviously concerned about that.

Brown said she met with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to describe the effect on OR if the bill is approved.

Insurer opposition to the tax was one of the main reasons why the insurance industry chose not to support the ACA when it was approved in 2010.

“Restaurant workers could be among the hardest hit with the proposed healthcare plan”, Harrison said in an interview before this afternoon’s congressional developments.

Her action comes as a vote in the U.S. House has been delayed indefinitely while GOP leaders scramble to find enough votes in favor of the measure.

That’s less than 24 hours after the president last night issued his ultimatum telling Congress to vote on the new version or they’d move away from the issue. “In the end, we have the best chance to get a package that is the closest thing to the full repeal that we can get in this political environment”.