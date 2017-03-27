Tigers will try to convert OF Anthony Gose to pitcher

Anthony Gose could be headed for a positional change. He will still play outfield wherever he lands in the system this season, but he will also take initial steps to convert to pitcher.

Gose, who has spent five big-league seasons as an outfielder with both the Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays, has not played center field much this spring because the Tigers knew what he could do there, Ausmus said.

“He came back to us with an idea – something that we had talked about internally and the end of last season”, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus told McCosky. Although Gose will remain in the outfield going forward, the veteran center fielder will now throw on the side in order to potentially have a future as a pitcher. While producing a mid-90s fastball in the past, the would-be left-hander notably hit 97 miles per hour on the radar gun back in high school. “Try it out and see what happens”.

Gose, who throws left-handed, was clocked by scouts in high school at 97 miles per hour.

Gose appeared in 16 Grapefruit League games and batted.237 (9-for-38) with a.275 on-base percentage.

If he’s able to make the transition to pitcher from position player, Gose will join a list that includes Kenley Jansen of the Dodgers, who was at one time a catcher for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic and is now perhaps the best closer in baseball.