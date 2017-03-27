Tim Wilkinson remains two shots behind at Puerto Rico Open

CAMERON Percy added a third round of 67 at the Puerto Rico Open but while he leads the Australians in the second-tier PGA Tour event he remains six shots from the lead of American Chris Stroud.

Wilkinson’s first-round 71 had left him well down the leaderboard, before he rocketed up the leaderboard after firing a sizzling nine-under 63 second round.

DeChambeau slipped back to two shots off the pace with a two-under 70, while charismatic Englishman Andrew Johnston is also two strokes adrift of Stroud as a result of a superb six-under 66.

But most of the attention on the final day will be focused on the hugely-popular “Beef” after he cruised to the turn in 34 with back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth. 6, 8 and 10, it appeared Points had lost him momentum, Goosen taking the clubhouse lead.

Johnston began the final round two shots off the lead and remained in contention with three birdies on the front nine before picking up another shot on the 10th, but bogeyed the 13th and 17th.

Three early Friday finishers were level in the pack on 66 for the lowest opening round among those who could not finish Thursday, including Puerto Rico’s Rafael Campos and Americans J.J. Spaun and Jonathan Randolph.