Time to brush up on your severe weather preparedness

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Kelsey Angle with the National Weather Service says this week is meant to remind citizens about how to stay safe during dangerous storms.

Nebraska and Iowa WFOs will cancel their tornado warnings by issuing a Severe Weather Statement at 10:50 a.m. Each day this week the National Weather Service in Omaha will post online information about a different topic relating to severe weather.

He says a warning is issued when a storm poses immediate danger to a given area.

When tornado sirens sound late Wednesday morning, don’t be alarmed. Beerends says there will be a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday.

Reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) says that an EF-1 and EF-2 tornado hit Lonsdale. “We’re really just trying to get everybody to ensure they can receive a tornado warning and also practice any actions that you would take in the event of a real tornado”.