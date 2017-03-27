Titanfall 2’s Newest DLC Will Be Called Colony Reborn

Titanfall 2 is about to get even more content, with the free DLC pack Colony Reborn launching on March 30. All of this content will launch next week on March 30th, which will also coincide with a free-to-play and Double XP weekend that will run starting March 30th and run through April 3rd. Colony Reborn, as it’s so-called, is out March 30 and provides more options for all facets of gameplay, including new map Colony. Colony is set among a sleepy settler town with narrow streets. The new R-101 will now be equipped with the dreaded ACOG scope for precise killing.

Titanfall 2’s Gauntlet already has an wonderful speedrunning community around it.

During the weekend following the release of Colony Reborn, Colony 24/7 will be the Featured Playlist and it will support a variety of modes. Colony was the name of a multiplayer arena from the first game, and the map itself has been redesigned for use in Titanfall 2.

The update, titled Colony Reborn, will introduce the map as well as a new Pilot execution and the R-101 carbine – another favourite that’s returning from the original Titanfall. The third and last of the free content in the big DLC pack is a new execution, Respawn called it the Curb Check.

In addition to the new free content, Titanfall 2 players can also purchase new cosmetic items including Prime skins for Northstar and Legion, new Camos, Callsigns, and more. Patches are in place to release alongside and detailed notes can be expected closer to release. After April 3, the Training Gauntlet and The Beacon will remain free to play in perpetuity.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, “Titanfall 2” is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.