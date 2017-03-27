Tom Brady says golfing against Jordan Spieth is ‘like armwrestling the Rock

Tom Brady has been on a roll lately.

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady hit the links with 2015 Masters victor Jordan Spieth on Monday. First his Super Bowl jerseys were recovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, now he’s playing golf with Jordan Spieth on arguably the most prestigious course in America.

Both have struck up a friendship due in part to their respective endorsement deals with Under Armour.

No. 12, as you remember, is the hole that did in Spieth at last year’s Masters when he took a five-shot lead into the back nine on Sunday.

Golfing with Spieth and Plank, Brady had no other choice than to sport Spieth’s new Under Armour golf shoe, the Spieth One.

But Brady clearly did not emerge victorious on this occasion, commenting in an Instagram post that trying to beat Spieth was like trying arm wrestle WWE superstar The Rock.