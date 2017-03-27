Tony Ferguson tells Conor McGregor to defend or vacate his lightweight title

After Nurmagomedov was forced to drop out of his interim title fight with Tony Ferguson, due to medical issues stemming from his weight cut, he reported that he was “fine”.

We haven’t heard or heard much from Khabib Nurmagomedov since his withdrawal from UFC 209, but according to a report, the lightweight’s going to participate in an upcoming, open workout in Moscow.

With no fight now lined up, Ferguson, who’s riding a nine-fight win streak, has certainly made his case for a title shot at this point.

Ferguson has been eyeing a fight against McGregor for a long time now and made a decision to take a dig at the Irishman via his Twitter account by telling him to step up and face him or just vacate the title.

McGregor’s current agenda is on hold until at least after the birth of his first child in late April or early May and then his immediate UFC future hinges on the matchup with Mayweather. Then, with his proposed boxing match with Floyd Mayweather nearly agreed for September, he could have to wait till next year to get his title shot.

The only way Ferguson and McGregor could face each other this year was if the negotiations between McGregor and Mayweather fall apart opening the door for the Irish UFC star to return to the octagon.

While a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz also hangs in the balance, “El Cucuy” could be waiting for his title shot for a while as McGregor sorts out his next moves regarding a boxing match with Mayweather.

Now Ferguson is taking aim at McGregor once again via Twitter by telling him to either step up and face him or vacate the title he won last November with a second round TKO over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

In the meantime, Ferguson and the rest of the lightweight division are left in the lurch as the 155 pounders wait for McGregor’s next move.