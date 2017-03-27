Top level talks to focus on expanding trade between China and NZ

The visit began with a private dinner with Li and his wife Cheng Hong, and New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English and his wife Mary.

Premier Li Keqiang has arrived in New Zealand to hold talks over an upgrade to our free trade agreement.

The premier stepped off his plane, gave a quick wave toward media and then stepped into a waiting auto.

The six month trial marks very positive progress for New Zealand’s work programme to expand market access to China for a range of our meat products.

Premier Li Kequing leaves the country on Wednesday.

“New Zealand and China are committed to protecting sustainable fish stocks in the Pacific region, and together support efforts to combat illegal unreported and unregulated fishing”. Last week English announced a goal to have free trade agreements cover 90 percent of exports by 2030, up from just over 50 percent at the moment.

Li said he expects to exchange in-depth views with the New Zealand side to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields and strengthen friendship among the two peoples, so as to promote China-New Zealand ties to higher levels.

Jacobi said New Zealand exporters would like to see China “pick up the pace a bit” in the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) talks.

While trade is likely to be the main issue under discussion, the talks with also cover global issues and possibly the impact US President Donald Trump is having on worldwide politics. During Li’s visit, he and Turnbull oversaw the signing of agreements that will expand their 2-year-old free trade pact. That trade became possible following a bilateral November 2014 agreement under which Beijing removed a 5 per cent tariff on live cattle said up to 1 million head of cattle could be shipped each year.