Top Republican resigns over healthcare bill failure

Poe was one of the few members of the Freedom Caucus who had said he meant to vote for the AHCA.

“I think what it tells us is that folks are still paying attention to the wrong things”, Mulvaney said.

“Is the Republican Party capable of governing?”

But his comments Thursday play into some of the criticisms of the bill – and those who negotiated it in the final hours of discussions.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, Trump lashed out at both the Freedom Caucus and other conservatives, saying their actions had left “Democrats smiling in D.C”. “Leaving this caucus will allow me to be a more effective member of Congress”.

One of the conservatives’ demands has been to change an Obamacare requirement that insurance plans cover “essential benefits”, including coverage for maternity services, mental health care and prescription drugs.

Meadows, the chairman of the group the president himself said doomed the House’s effort to scuttle ObamaCare, said moderate and conservative Republicans will come to a consensus and present a plan to the president that will get broad support.

“Saying no is easy, leading is hard, but that is what we were elected to do”, the Texas lawmaker said in a statement.

The Freedom Caucus does not keep an official list of members, and Poe was a recent addition to the group.

Members of the Freedom Caucus, the most right-leaning flank in Congress, said they rejected the healthcare bill for not going far enough in repealing provisions of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. “This is a president who wanted to work with them – and he is dismissive of them now”.