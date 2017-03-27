Torino 2-2 Inter Milan

Torino held Inter to a thrilling 2-2 draw after Joe Hart alternated howlers and fingertip saves, but neither Andrea Belotti nor Mauro Icardi were on target.

CITY fans were livid when Pep Guardiola froze Joe Hart out of the first-team picture.

Geoffrey Kondogbia opened the scoring for Inter after 27 minutes, with Hart failing to get a touch the midfielder’s tame effort.

The point takes Inter up to 55 points, but they remain in fifth and five behind Napoli, who now occupy third ahead of their match at Empoli on Sunday.

Daniele Baselli levelled for Torino just six minutes later, and Torino looked on their way to an upset when Afriyie Acquah beat Samir Handanovic in the Inter net with a superb strike from distance on the hour.

The 29-year-old now links up with Gareth Southgate’s England squad for their friendly in Germany on Wednesday…

Juventus, fresh from qualifying for the Champions League quarterfinals with a 3-0 aggregate win over Porto, are expected to cruise to the three points at Sampdoria on Sunday.

