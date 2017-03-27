Toughest session of career, says India’s KL Rahul

Vijay was the first wicket to fall, caught behind off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood. “They put the ball in the right areas and they swung the ball bowled with lot of pace and venom”, Rahul was all praise for the rival speed merchants.

Rahul batted steadily to score 60 runs with nine hits to the fence and a six before being dismissed while trying to hit a short pitched delivery from Pat Cummins over the onside.

“I enjoyed batting in the middle, but got out to terrible execution of the pull shot”, he added. But having batted out there in the middle for a long time, I thought I could have taken him (Cummins) on, as there were no fielders at the back. “It worked well. I spoke to Steve Smith about that at tea and was happy with the way it came out in the end”, Lyon said explaining his strategy. But then in the middle, I thought I could take him on but [it was] unfortunate it didn’t go my way.

The second-wicket partnership was worth 87 runs and was looking ominous until Rahul went for a wild hook, with the bouncer hitting the toe end of his bat before finding David Warner at mid off.

Before this series began, KL Rahul had an incredible conversion rate – two fifties and four hundreds. However, the opener hasn’t been able to convert those starts into centuries.

“I know we probably left a few runs out there but to have India six down for 240-odd after a pretty a good day on the field – [I am] quite happy to be honest”.

“I’m not anxious about personal success”. My plan was to come over the wicket and try and get him not to sweep me so that I can I can bring my stock ball to be more effective. He said India’s pace of scoring – they have made their runs at 2.72 per over so far as compared to Australia’s 3.38 in their first innings – was a reflection of how well Australia bowled. It’s hard work playing cricket over here but the way we went about it and tried to dot them up and tried to build pressure on India was fantastic. Thoroughly enjoyed batting and hopefully one good knock in the second innings might be the time.

Lyon put the hosts in further trouble when he trapped Ravichandran Ashwin leg before wicket.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon captured four wickets in the final session to hand Australia an advantage on the second day of the fourth and final cricket Test against India in Dharamsala on Sunday.

It was his second missed catch of the day, and denied Australia an immediate breakthrough upon taking the second new ball.

India are still 52 runs behind Australia’s first innings total of 300 in the decider of the four-test series which is level at 1-1.

“I haven’t done anything differently from the first game”.

“The first session was really tough, it was challenging for sure”.

With the adrenaline pumping from the first two boundaries, Smith tried to pull a short ball outside off-stump from Bhuvneshwar, and all he could manage was get a bottom edge, which uprooted the off-stump.