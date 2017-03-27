Track Attack: Nissan to Debut GT-R Track Edition

Nissan has figured out how to offer a middle ground between what they call the “touring” vehicle and the “race” model with the 2017 GT-R Track Edition for $129,585 (including destination).

The Nissan GT-R is still a vehicle that people are buying brand new for some odd reason. Despite a design that’s roughly a decade old, Nissan manages to keep the GT-R fresh and relevant with continual updates.

Occupying the space between the two existing versions of the Japanese sportscar, the new Nissan GT-R Track Edition features various elements from the hardcore Nismo in order to deliver more performance than the standard GT-R. It’s also lighter than the standard GT-R, and wears unique wheels, a carbon fibre rear spoiler and a pair of front fenders off the GT-R NISMO.

Inside, Nissan fits the GT-R Track Edition with highly bolstered Recaro seats slathered in black-and-red leather.

The new 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition is here to plug the $65,000 gap that exists between the standard $111,685 GT-R Premium and the absolutely savage $176,685 GT-R NISMO. The suspension gets a sportier tune than the GT-R Premium, and the tires are upgraded as well. "Building on the major upgrade to every GT-R for 2017, the Track Edition is an awesome package inside, outside and under the skin".

Just about everything else in the Track Edition model comes down from the hot GT-R NISMO. At the same time, despite the name Track Edition, the more aggressive GT-R NISMO remains the true track-focused model in the GT-R lineup.

Canadian pricing and availability hasn’t been announced, but the GT-R Track Edition will hit USA dealers this summer, priced at US$127,990. Pricing starts at $127,990, putting the Track Edition between the $109,990 base price of the GT-R Premium, and the $174,990 starting price of the NISMO.