Tractor-trailer sparks deadly crash on George Washington Bridge

The tractor-trailer driver, whose name has not been released, slammed into the victim’s vehicle just after 3:15 a.m., in the westbound lane of the Cross Bronx Expressway near the entrance to the George Washington Bridge.

One person was killed and two others were hurt when a tractor-trailer slammed into their auto near the George Washington Bridge and then continued on its way, officials said. The tractor-trailer driver did not pull over.

The women, ages 28 and 39, were taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition but were expected to survive, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was apprehended by Port Authority police at the Vince Lombardi rest stop in Ridgefield, N.J., and is in custody, an NYPD spokeswoman told Patch.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. They have not released any identifying information for the driver of the tractor-trailer.

Delays of up to 30 minutes were reported on the inbound upper, inbound lower and outbound upper lanes, and the outbound lower level was closed.