Trader’s Buzzers -Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI), Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Their scale is the opposite of Zacks, where 1 represents a Strong Sell and 5 a Strong Buy. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000.

During last 5 trades the stock sticks nearly 15.17%.

This year, the company showed a solid 300 percent of growth.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. Gross Margin percentage stands at 58.2% while its Operating Margin for trailing twelve month is 0 percent and Profit margin (ttm) is 0 Percent. (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The High end of the Estimate is $23.6 Million, while the Low end of the Estimate is $18.66 Million. The year ago sales the company reported in the same quarter is 9.56 Million.

According to Yahoo Finance, the price target for the company which analysts are aiming is 3.75. The most optimistic analyst sees the stock reaching $3.75 while the most conventional predicts the target price at $2.00. During its last trading session, Stock traded with the total exchanged volume of 2.99 million shares.

The Stock now has the market capitalization of $335.91 Million, P/E (price to earnings ttm) of 0 and Weekly volatility of 10.03% and monthly volatility of 7.52% respectively. The stock hit its 52-week high price on 01/05/17, and 52-week low price on 04/05/16. The stock is now moving above its 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -10.5% with the 50-Day Simple Moving Average of -10.5 percent. In a transaction dated Jun. 01, 2016, the shares were bought at an average price of $1.08, giving away a sum of $4,320.

The forward P/E ratio stands at 11.26.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) maintains price-to-book ratio at 14.16 vs.an industry average at 0.53.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) was 50.04. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The 1 year EPS growth rate is 3.40%. The stock, after opening at $1.94, closed at $2.05 by scoring 5.67%. The highest and lowest price target given by the brokerage firms to the equity are $60 and $27, respectively. Analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post $0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. The Insider Ownership of the company now is 0.1 percent, and Institutional Ownership is 32.4 percent. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -63.3%.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas”. The stock stands almost -29.77% off versus the 52-week high and 135.96% away from the 52-week low. All of these Earnings estimates are a consensus recommendation of 7 Analysts. The high end of the revenue guidance is $1.94 Billion and the low end is $1.82 Billion.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp.is now showing 300% EPS growth this year. Expected growth of Avis Budget Group, Inc.