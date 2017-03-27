Trollip joins chorus of those distancing DA from Zille’s colonialism tweets

“For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative‚ think of our independent judiciary‚ transport infrastructure‚ piped water etc‚” Zille said on Twitter on Thursday.

This after DA leader Mmusi Maimane, among other DA leaders, said they thought differently from Zille when it comes to colonialism.

“We trust that the legal commission will act quickly‚” Selfe said.

On Thursday morning, the Premier of the Western Cape took to Twitter to let everyone know that not everything about colonialism was bad.

Many South Africans have condemned the seasoned politician because they believe her statement is fanning the racial tension in the rainbow nation.

Maimane explained that the tweets may have violated the DA’s social media policy for public representatives and therefore, had to be referred to the DA’s disciplinary committee.

When asked if he wanted to direct a comment to Zille he declined citing the investigation.

Last year, the DA party canceled the membership of Penny Sparrow, a prominent South African real estate agent, for calling black people “monkeys” in a Facebook outburst over beach-goers littering the beach.

“Judging from how mealy-mouthed his response has been, one can clearly understand detractors who say that he is a fronter, a fronter for other power interests and white interests in the party”, says Brown.