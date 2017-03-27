Tronc to buy back 3.75 million shares from Oaktree Capital

Chicago-based Tronc, one of the biggest US newspaper publishers, bought 3.75 million shares for $15 each from Oaktree Capital Management and affiliates, according to a regulatory filing Thursday.

Tronc, the former Tribune Publishing, is the parent of the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune, and several other daily papers. “I’d rather have people fighting to buy the company than fighting to sell it”. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Tronc this month reported in regulatory filings that Soon-Shiong, the company’s vice chairman, had not been nominated to serve again in the coming year. He bought 2 million shares from NY hedge fund HG Vora, at $15 a share, or $30 million, and 950,000 shares from Oaktree priced at $14.60, or about $13.9 million, according to an SEC filing Tuesday. Ferro on Thursday sought to limit Soon-Shiong’s ability to take control of the newspaper publisher when Tribune’s board elected to spend $56.2 million to buy out its third-largest shareholder, Oaktree Capital Management.

The two people fighting over Tronc are none other than its chairman, Michael Ferro, the company’s largest shareholder, and his sometime friend and No. 2 shareholder, Los Angeles biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong.

Over the last few weeks, there have been signs of discord between Ferro and Soon-Shiong. “Dr. Soon-Shiong’s attorneys will be writing the company to request his contract also be amended to allow his stake to also be increased to 30 percent from 25 percent”.

In its March 9 proxy statement, the company said it would reduce the size of its board from nine directors to seven, eliminating seats for Soon-Shiong and Donald Tang.

Tronc appears to have paid a handsome ransom to rid itself of Oaktree Capital, a dissident shareholder that had lobbied furiously for a $1 billion sale to Gannett.

On Monday, March 20th, Tribune L.P. Oaktree sold 950,000 shares of tronc stock. Tribune Publishing (now Tronc), spun off from Tribune Media in August 2014.

In the same filing, the company said Ferro would be allowed to acquire as much as a 30% stake in the company.

An Oaktree spokeswoman declined to comment Thursday afternoon. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of tronc by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Soon-Shiong’s Nant Capital holds 24% of Tronc.