Troops rescue tugboat captain abducted by suspected Abu Sayyaf

A tugboat captain who was kidnapped with another crewman by suspected Abu Sayyag gunmen in the waters of Basilan province earlier this week was rescued Saturday by government troops, the military reported.

Colonel Juvymax Uy, Joint Task Force Basilan commander, disclosed that Aurelio Agacac, the skipper of M/T Tug R9 towing the cargo vessel, Supper Shuttle Roro 9, is now in their custody.

Uy said troops continue to conduct pursuit operations to rescue another captive, Chief Engineer Laurencio Tiro who was held hostage along with Agacac.

One of them, Jaudi Salapuddin, was involved in the recent hijacking of Panamian cargo ship Super Roro 9 off Basilan, several nautical miles south of Zamboanga City.

Uy did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the rescue of Agacac.

Army Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, spokeswoman for the Western Mindanao Command, said five motorized boats used by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in their kidnapping activities and piracy were also seized by soldiers in the towns of Al-Barka and Tuburan, where the two jihadists were killed.

He said they strengthened the offensive against the Abu Sayyaf bandits following the brazen attack on Thursday off Sibago Island, Hadji Mohammad Ajul town. Others indicate that the abductors abandoned Agac-ac to delay pursuing troops and evade a firefight.