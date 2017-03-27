Trump asks Republicans to withdraw healthcare bill

The Act was meant to follow through on a key campaign pledge and strip back healthcare coverage for American citizens, but was withdrawn at the eleventh hour after it became apparent not enough Republicans were supporting the bill.

After a tumultuous week, it’s worth stepping back for a bit of perspective. The president reportedly wanted to pursue a tax overhaul package first, but sided with Ryan and others to first tackle a seven-year-old Republican goal. And sure enough, House Republicans went ahead and pulled the vote just a bit later, knowing that it wouldn’t garner enough votes from the GOP, let alone Democrats.

That report was backed up by a breaking news report from CNN, which said that House Speaker Paul Ryan has told fellow Republicans that Trump is done negotiating and they may be “stuck with Obamacare”. The bill could only afford to lose the support of 22 House Republicans. Here are three reasons why.

The president sang the bill’s praises on Twitter, in press events and at campaign-style rallies.

At that briefing, Spicer chided reporters for their “so negative” questions about “what if the bill fails”. “He maintained that he was merely going along with the House bill”.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, couldn’t be bothered to learn the basics of the debate, made no real effort to sell the plan’s purported merits to the public, and proved to be an abysmal deal-maker. Then guaranteed a vote on Friday, and that didn’t happen either. “His approval rating isn’t close to 50 percent, he’s run afoul of the courts, and now he couldn’t bring his own party into line on something they all – including him – ran on”. This is a reality that President Trump and the GOP congressional leadership understand.

How much has Trump achieved so far?

“I will not sugar coat this”.

“The goalposts kept getting moved”, Poe said. The party now has unified control.

“Democrats are smiling in DC that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!” he tweeted early Sunday, two days after he and Republican leaders cancelled a House vote on repealing Obamacare that was doomed for failure. “Whenever they’re ready, we’re ready”.

But on Sunday, his aides made clear that Trump would be seeking support from moderate Democrats, leaving open the possibility he could still revisit health care legislation. It reportedly financed a half-million-dollar ad campaign urging Republican lawmakers to oppose their party’s health bill. A big tax-reform push would likely spark a new wave of optimism and a near-term upward catalyst for stocks, said Dan Suzuki, senior equity strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC).

Those agenda items, however, are now at risk, as healthcare reform sinks beneath the waves. “Simply put, this bill makes it harder for women to prevent unintended pregnancy, harder to have a healthy pregnancy, and harder to raise a healthy child”, the organization said on Friday. Privately, according to The New York Times, Trump has told his deputies that he regretted making health-care reform his first priority.