Trump blames everyone else for failure of healthcare plan

US House Speaker Paul Ryan was criticised over the failed healthcare bill on a Fox News broadcast that Donald Trump urged his Twitter followers to watch.

President Trump unleashed sharp tweets this weekend to cast blame on everyone but himself for the failure of his healthcare plan to pass the House. “So, they’re going to reach out when they’re ready, and whenever they’re ready, we’re ready”. It was a surprisingly swift defeat for a legislative priority talked up by Republicans since the day Obamacare first passed.

But as written, the replacement bill drew fire from both moderate Republicans who said it would deal too heavy a blow to working-class Americans – millions of whom would have faced loss of health insurance, according to the Congressional Budget Office – and ultra-conservatives who said it included too many “nanny-state” elements of the ACA.

“You can’t pretend and say this is a win for us”, said Representative Mark Walker of North Carolina, the chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee, who conceded it was a “good moment” for Democrats.

Republicans had never built a constituency for the legislation, and in the end the almost uniform opposition from hospitals, doctors, nurses, the AARP, consumer groups and others weighed heavily with many members. “The president and his team have committed everything they can to make this thing happen”.

It was a stunning defeat for the new president after he had demanded House Republicans delay no longer and vote on the legislation on Friday, pass or fail.

Trump left the White House on Sunday morning for the Trump National Golf Course in Potomac Falls, Va., returning in early afternoon. Vote no and you humiliate Trump.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the president called Washington Post reported Robert Costa, who live-tweeted the conversation.

“President Trump, come on board”, Sanders said.

Although many observers also lashed out at House Speaker Paul Ryan for a plan that was largely authored by him, “The big loser is going to be the president”, Larry Lindsey, former economic adviser for George W. Bush, told CNBC’s “Power Lunch” Friday.

He said that the shift from being an opposition party to a governing party has its “growing pains”, and that they came up short today. He was the first sitting majority leader to lose since 1899. All of that is on top of the AHCA’s existing changes to health care law, which include eliminating Obamacare’s individual and employer mandates (two requirements that have contributed massively to broader health care access) and effectively defunding Planned Parenthood for one year.

“For seven and a half years, we have been promising the American people that we will repeal and replace this broken law because it’s collapsing and it’s failing families”, he said after a meeting of House Republicans.

Whether the Trump administration can work with Democrats remains an open question.

Donald Trump is showing few signs of moving on from the health care debacle, choosing yesterday (SUN) to heap scorn on conservatives in his own party for helping Democrats save Obamacare.

“We will not abandon that responsibility … and we trust that our Republican colleagues will not either”, Hoyer said.

A spokeswoman for Ryan, AshLee Strong, said Ryan and Trump spoke for almost an hour Saturday and again on Sunday about moving forward on the agenda, saying “their relationship is stronger than ever right now”. He followed up Saturday, adding a more optimistic twist: “ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE”. Retooling America’s health care system – it comprises one-sixth of the nation’s economy – is a multi-tiered puzzle.