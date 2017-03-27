Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer “The Losers”

“We have ideas, they have ideas to try to improve ObamaCare”, he said.

“You can not run the presidency like you run a real estate deal”, Schumer said, noting the president’s “basic lack of competence”. “They weren’t going to give us a single vote, so it was a very hard thing to do”, he said.

“You can not run the presidency like you run a real estate deal”, the New York Democrat said on ABC’s “This Week”. “America is not where the hard right is”, Schumer added on health care and tax reform.

After emerging from Ryan’s office on Friday, following the bill’s failure, Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) told Mic, “There wasn’t a single Democrat that worked with us on any piece of this”. “You cannot run the presidency like you run a real estate deal.you can’t threaten and intimidate and say I’ll walk away”.

The bill lacked enough Republican support to pass, including many defectors among conservatives.

On Twitter on Sunday, Trump says: “Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!”

He said that Trump never reached out to Democrats about the Republican bill which was pulled on Friday half an hour before its scheduled House floor vote.

Trump initially focused his blame on Democrats for the failure and predicted a dire future for the current law.

Schumer also slammed Trump for his new policy of working to undermine the Affordable Care Act through administrative actions.

The job of the president is to make the lives of Americans better, Schumer added.

But the Democratic leader said he would be willing to work with the president on other issues if Trump changes his approach. “I think the losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer because now they own Obamacare – 100% own it”. “He ran as a defender of the middle class. The minute he got into office, maybe led by Vice President [Mike] Pence or some of the others, he moved so far to the hard right that it’s virtually impossible for us to work with him”. “If he changes, he could have a different presidency”.

Schumer also spoke about the upcoming confirmation vote for Supreme Court justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, insisting that it should take 60 votes to approve him.

But the Senate Democratic leader did make one statement that doesn’t jell with the Republican talking points.