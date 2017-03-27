Trump Focuses on Tax Reform After Collapse of Health Care Overhaul Plan

On Thursday, Mr Trump reportedly told mutinous Republicans that if they did not vote for his bill – dubbed Trumpcare by Democrats – they would be stuck with President Obama’s act for good.

But most Freedom Caucus members held out.

Nevertheless, Washington’s journalists and myriad political observers were merciless, questioning whether the Republican party led by Trump and Ryan was capable of governing. “We can not be effective if we continue to vote no”.

On Friday, ahead of the scheduled vote, Mr Trump had tweeted a warning to his party’s right wing, saying: “The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows PP to continue if they stop this plan!”.

Brat said that could be done “in short order”.

News the bill had been pull did not come as a staggering surprise, even for a president who had promised his followers they were going to get “sick of winning”, given Trump’s early morning blame-game shot via Twitter, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s laying-the-groundwork Pre-Defeat briefing. “We’re going to go fix the rest of the tax code”.

Trump, who has declared “dishonest” journalists were the “enemy of the American people”, called two reporters from the influential outlets to push his Democratic blame game.

Donald Trump suffered a big blow as Republican leaders postponed a vote on the party’s healthcare Bill following their failure to unite conservatives around the effort to replace the Obamacare law that they had spent years vowing to repeal.

The vote was delayed on Thursday, prompting Mr Trump to give Republicans an ultimatum that if they did not vote for the bill the Affordable Care Act would remain in place. And on Sunday, he also threw some shade at the Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republicans in the House that opposed the Obamacare-repeal bill.

But there were mixed messages from the White House.

“We Democrats, provided our Republican colleagues drop replace, are willing to work with our Republican friends”, said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Some Republicans – including President Donald Trump – sounded open to such collaboration. “One-hundred-percent repeal”, said caucus member Ted Yoho of Florida, according to “Time” magazine.

MICK MULVANEY: I think more importantly, we haven’t been able to change Washington in the first 65 days. Independent-minded grass roots conservatives, centered around the House Freedom Caucus, bickered with a group of moderates who tend to favor consensus over confrontation.

And he also avoids growing dissatisfaction around the country over the growing realisation about how many poorer and older Americans – a large part of Mr Trump’s support base – would lose their healthcare under his proposals.

The time frame for the president to achieve legislative victories is narrow.

“I don’t think the president is closing the door on anything in regard to the issue of health care”. RyanTrumpCare had a better chance of passing before Ryan and the Trump administration revised it to try and please the Freedom Caucus.