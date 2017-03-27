Trump healthcare bill withdrawn from Congress due to lack of votes

South Carolina’s Republican lawmakers searched for a silver lining after President Donald Trump and congressional leadership failed to wrangle enough support to bring their healthcare reform plan to a public vote.

“We couldn’t get one Democratic vote and we were a little bit shy, very little, but it was still a little bit shy, so we pulled it”, he said. “It was a very, very tight margin”.

The words flew in the face of Trump’s intense and personal engagement in lobbying members of Congress to support the House bill, efforts the White House touted in recent days as they hinted at Trump’s negotiating expertise.

Mr. Trump should not imagine that angry Americans will blame Democrats, who are totally locked out of power, if he presides over an unraveling of the system. “We always have been and I think more so now than ever”. “It’s exploding right now”.

And he returned to those remarks on Friday, saying, “We’ll end up with a truly great health care bill in the future after this mess known as Obamacare explodes”.

The outcome leaves both Ryan and Trump weakened politically.

“We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future”, a flustered Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told reporters after abruptly yanking the legislation off the House floor to avert a certain defeat.

Meanwhile some believed the fundamental flaw with the bill was that it was only in the interests of one Republican group of members in Congress – the Freedom Caucus.

Democrats were gleeful after the failure to even hold a vote.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic minority leader in the House, also criticized the Republicans’ inability to get the bill passed. “Today we’ve learned they can’t count votes and they can’t close a deal”.

“He published a book called The Art of the Deal then couldn’t sell a GOP healthcare bill to the GOP!”

What happens for Trump and Ryan?

Ohio Gov. John Kasich and three other Republican governors – Arkansas’ Asa Hutchinson, Nevada’s Brian Sandoval and Michigan’s Rick Snyder – wrote a letter to congressional leaders last week saying they wanted to undo Obama’s Affordable Care Act but faulted the Republican replacement plan. Andy Barr, R-Kentucky, and Bill Flores, R-Texas, told CNN.

Trump has made no secret of his passion for tax reform.

“This was an interesting period of time”.

In either case, said U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, R-Forest Hills, it demonstrated an overreach by the White House.

“I’m here to tell you, sometimes that testosterone can get you in trouble”, he said, according to the sources. “He worked very, very hard”.

But Republicans had few firm commitments from conservatives and watched a continued exodus of moderates. This was exactly what House leadership was anxious would happen when they changed the bill, the source said.

“He’s got a lot left on the agenda that he wants to get done”, Spencer said Friday.

Now, some Republicans have begun to direct at least some of the blame toward the Oval Office, arguing that Trump failed to follow through on his pledge to put sustained pressure on Republican members of Congress in order to pass the bill. On the corporate side, the plan would repeal the 35 percent corporate income tax and replace it with a 20 percent tax on profits from selling imports and domestically produced goods and services consumed in the U.S.

“Victory would be genuinely repealing Obamacare”, said Tim Phillips, the president of Americans for Prosperity, a major conservative group backed by the deep-pocketed Koch brothers.

“Obamacare is failing the American people and I deeply appreciate the efforts of the speaker and the president to keep our promise to repeal and replace it, “McConnell said”.

Earlier Friday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, at an event in Washington sponsored by media company Axios, said the administration’s forthcoming plan to overhaul the US tax code would face smoother sailing than the plan to revamp health-insurance markets that unraveled Friday.

Asked about the GOP’s legislative agenda moving forward, Rep. Tom Rooney (R-Fla.) said: “Uncharted territory but it doesn’t bode well”. “That certainly didn’t help”.

Prospects for reviving any Republican plan soon were dim. GOP lawmakers expressed doubt – and reluctance – to quickly take up health care again.

Mr. Mnuchin dismissed any suggestion that, for political expedience, the White House would forsake comprehensive legislation by seeking instead to pass a handful of smaller tax bills.

The bill also significantly curtails federal support for Medicaid and allows states to require able-bodied adults to work. So of course, we’ll come to them.