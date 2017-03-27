Trump hits Freedom Caucus, Washington conservatives for nixing ObamaCare overhaul

“To deliver on the conservative agenda we have promised the American people for eight years, we must come together to find solutions to move this country forward”, Poe said through his congressional office.

Last week as the Freedom Caucus pressed for conservative changes to the Republican health care legislation, Poe was one of a handful of caucus members who was convinced to back the bill after lobbying from President Donald Trump.

But most Freedom Caucus members held out.

The head of the House Freedom Caucus on Sunday said despite a stinging defeat in Congress to repeal and replace ObamaCare, the debate over healthcare will continue.

Outside conservative groups such as the Club for Growth and Heritage Action for America that are closely aligned with the Freedom Caucus had strongly opposed the Republican healthcare bill and urged lawmakers to vote against it.

It’s not clear whether Trump’s statement had a direct effect on Poe’s decision to leave the caucus.

President Trump on Sunday criticized conservative Republicans for nixing the party’s ObamaCare overhaul plan, saying, “Democrats are smiling” because the conservatives saved the struggling health care law and Planned Parenthood. Trump tweeted on Sunday.

“I have resigned from the House Freedom Caucus”.

“It has thwarted vital conservative policy objectives”, he wrote, “and wittingly become Nancy Pelosi’s tactical ally”. John Boehner, R-Wis., to resign as House speaker.

“Does it have to be what they would say revenue-neutral, or do you have to have an offset, like with the border-adjustment tax – I think those are going to be the two questions”, Meadows said during an interview on ABC’s “This Week”.