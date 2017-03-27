Trump moves on from health to tax reform

Mr Trump pulled legislation to repeal and replace ObamaCare from the US House of Representatives on Friday when it became clear that he did not have the votes to pass it, even in a Republican-controlled Congress.

On Sunday, the president tweeted that the conservative House Freedom Caucus, along with the Club of Growth and Heritage Action for America “saved” Planned Parenthood and ObamaCare.

“The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P.to continue if they stop this plan!” the President wrote about the group of Conservative House Republicans.

President Trump may have initially blamed Democrats for Friday’s failure of the bill that would have repealed and replaced the Affordable Care Act, but it took only two days for him to start blaming Republicans, too. Mr Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

Mr Trump publicly stood by the leader on Friday, but issued a shot across the bow on Saturday by directing his 27 million Twitter followers to watch Fox News’s Justice with Judge Jeanine on Saturday. President Donald Trump and other top Republicans are blaming them for the bill’s collapse.

Also, in a stunning about-face, Mr Trump appeared to cast away House Speaker Paul Ryan. Priebus also said his own job is not in jeopardy and that he has a great relationship with Trump despite “gossip hounds”.

“Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the House”. Trump, for instance, now lacks the savings anticipated from the health care bill to help pay for tax cuts, while expected legislation to invest $1 trillion in roads and infrastructure and to cut down on illegal immigration will likely need support from Democrats.

He scolded conservative Republicans, explaining that Trump had felt “disappointed” that a “number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren’t”. Asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” about why Trump promoted Pirro’s show, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said, “I’m not sure what that was about last night”. “I think it’s time for our folks to come together, and I also think it’s time to potentially get a few moderate Democrats on board as well”. We always have been.

“To put a stake in it today would not be accurate, and nor would it be the narrative that this is a great failure for the president”, Meadows said on ABC’s “This Week”. Or do you have to have an offset like with the border adjustment tax?.

“I think it’s more or less a warning shot that we’re willing to talk to anyone”.

A member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus is resigning after the hard line group helped scuttle the Republican health care overhaul.