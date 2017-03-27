Trump notches his 13th golf course visit

When viewers tuned in to see “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on Fox News that night, the first thing they saw was host Pirro’s call for House Speaker Paul Ryan’s resignation. “We have ideas, they have ideas, to try to improve Obamacare“.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that President Trump’s next Washington deal, for tax reform, will be another failure – because the businessman is too incompetent for D.C.

“He joins top administration officials to mingle with the ultra-rich at his “winter White House” and won’t say who paid $200,000 for the privilege”, said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

New Mexico senator Tom Udall is behind the bill, and said that by refusing to release the White House visit logs Trump is “only validating the rampant concerns about who may be pulling the levers in his administration”.

“It’s time for the party to start governing”, Priebus said.

“It’s more or less a warning shot that we are willing to talk to anyone”.

“I think it was more coincidental”.

On Friday, caucus member Justin Amash, of MI, argued the group had done nothing more than exercise its authority to improve the legislation – despite dire warnings from the White House and leaders that voting against the bill could hurt the President’s agenda and threaten the party’s political future.

Texas Congressman Ted Poe has resigned from the Freedom Caucus in the aftermath of the failure of Republicans to replace the Affordable Care Act, CBS News’ Catherine Reynolds reports. He.tweeting Sunday: “Democrats are smiling in DC that the Freedom Caucus.have saved Planned Parenthood & Obamacare!”

Priebus said it was a “real shame” that conservative lawmakers decided not to get behind the healthcare bill. “I think the president was extremely courageous in taking on health care and trusted others to come through with a program he could sign off on”, Chris Ruddy, chief executive officer of Newsmax and a longtime friend of Trump’s, said in an interview earlier this month.

President Trump is pressing ahead with other items on his legislative agenda, including reforming the tax code.

“You can not run the presidency like you run a real estate deal”, the New York Democrat said on ABC’s “This Week”.

“He didn’t care or particularly know about health care”, a key GOP congressional aide said about Trump following the stunning defeat of the Republican health care plan Friday. “It’s going south. And it would be nice to get some Democrats on board”. “That’s petulance”, Schumer said. He told a group of small-business operators in West Virginia that “we will end the Obamacare nightmare and give the American people the world-class health care that they deserve”. “But it’s going to be guided on our values”. “If it was the final bill, that would be accurate”, Meadows said.