Trump Picks Boeing Exec, Five Others For Senior DOD Roles

Aside from the deputy secretary of defense, the new appointees would take posts left unoccupied since Trump took office.

Boeing Company senior vice president Patrick M. Shanahan has been named the next deputy secretary of defense.

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said Mattis was grateful that Work had agreed to stay on until his successor is confirmed by the Senate. He comes from Boeing where he is a senior vice president for supply chaine and operations. According to REtuers, shanahan has been nominated for deputy US defense secretary.

Trump has met with Muilenburg on several occasions since the election and the two worked together to reduce the cost of a replacement for Air Force One, according to a CNN Money report.

It’s noteworthy that Mira Ricardel, another former Boeing executive, is a leader of Trump’s Pentagon transition team.

Additionally, the White House unveiled a slate of other top Pentagon officials, including David Trachtenberg to serve as principal deputy under secretary of defense for policy. He is the president and chief executive of Shortwaver Consulting and a former House Armed Services Committee staffer.

The job of Trachtenberg’s potential boss, undersecretary of defense for policy, remains unfilled.

The Trump administration has yet to fill any of the service secretary positions.

Kenneth Rapuano was named as assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and global security. Norquist is a partner with Kearney and Company, a Certified Public Accounting firm.

Elaine McCusker would serve under Norquist. She’s now the Director of Resources and Analysis at U.S. Central Command in Florida. Trachtenberg previously served in several roles at the Defense Department, most recently as the principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for worldwide security policy, where he was responsible for issues relating to NATO, Europe, Russia and Eurasia; technology security; counterproliferation; missile defense; nuclear forces; and arms control. He now serves as senior vice president and director of the Studies and Analysis Group at the ANSER Corp., and previously led the Homeland Security Studies and Analysis Institute. Rapuano is also a former White House deputy homeland security adviser and Marine.

Mandy Smithberger, a director at the Washington-based watchdog group Project on Government Oversight, said the F-35 program is a major source of concern for possible conflicts of interest as the Pentagon continues to review ways to cut costs to the country’s most expensive weapons program.