Trump predicts Obamacare will ‘collapse’, says Republicans were ‘close’ on health care

He alone would reshape Washington. And he hangs the threat of retribution over anyone who challenges him. Retooling America’s health care system – it comprises one-sixth of the nation’s economy – is a multi-tiered puzzle.

Supporters wait for presidential candidate and Republican front-runner Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Richmond International Raceway October 14, 2015 in Richmond, Virginia.

The failed vote – despite Republican control of the White House and both houses of Congress – highlighted severe cracks within the GOP that Trump’s presidency won’t easily mend. Republicans say not everyone wants to have to buy all those health services, which drive up premium prices and he might try that move to see if it does what it was advertised to do.

Although it does not mention Muslims, the courts have accepted arguments that Trump’s statements while he was running for president a year ago – that he would open his White House term with a ban on Muslim arrivals – effectively defined his approach.

Democrats reacted gleefully to news of the bill’s withdrawal, saying if Republicans couldn’t pass their top legislative priority, they’d struggle to unite behind anything else.

Well Trump’s being part of the Republican party does not guarantee Republican support.

“This is who he is”.

New details and specifics on the plan have been vague since Trump took office, but he has said he hopes to cut the corporate tax rate from 40 percent to 15 or 20 percent.

“He published a book called The Art of the Deal then couldn’t sell a GOP healthcare bill to the GOP!” He said the president has “really been fantastic”. “Trump is a salesperson and he oversold what he can get done”.

Despite intense opposition from the right wing of the Republican party, especially the House Freedom Caucus, Trump declined to criticize any faction of his own party for the bill’s failure, praising Ryan while obliquely referencing “a long history of liking and disliking” among conservatives.

“We have to let Obamacare go its own way for a little while”, he said.

Trump was once a Democrat. I spoke to the President just a little while ago. “We’re sad that they won’t work with us to improve Obamacare”.

Republican leaders had been planning a vote later on Friday on the measure, which seeks to dismantle Obamacare.

“First of all, it’s going to go way down for the middle class”, the president said.

“Victory would be genuinely repealing Obamacare”, said Tim Phillips, the president of Americans for Prosperity, a major conservative group backed by the deep-pocketed Koch brothers.

After listening to emotional remarks at a pivotal meeting between White House officials, House leadership and Freedom Caucus members Thursday night, Sanford said he noticed that only men had spoken so far, two sources familiar with Sanford’s remarks told CNN. “He pulled out every stop, he has called every member, he has tweeted every tweet, he has done every single thing he can”.

After deciding to pull the bill from voting, Trump signaled that he would not ask Republican leaders to work on the bill in the coming weeks, but will wait until what he expect will be a doomed fate of Obamacare. That act of political defiance should seem familiar to the occupant of the White House, according to one longtime Trump ally. But that would be highly unpopular among consumers who would likely blame the president and Congress for skyrocketing healthcare costs, experts said.

That includes the market’s cost-sharing subsidies as well as other government payments for sicker-than-usual customers and finalizing a rule the Trump administration proposed that addresses issues insurers say drives up costs. “The president feels burned. But it will be more complicated now”.

“We’ll have 218 (votes) when this thing comes to the floor, I can guarantee you that”, he said, referring to the House majority usually needed to pass legislation.

Said Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., who oppose the legislation: “Even if it passes today, it’s like – I wanna pick these words very carefully – the adolescent dance school will still continue in full view”.