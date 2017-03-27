Trump promises new healthcare plan once Obamacare ‘explodes’

“This is a testament to the millions of Americans who stood up and spoke out to reject the idea that health care is a privilege and not a right”, said Sen. That said, the Trump administration is proposing policy changes for the individual insurance market that don’t require congressional approval – and could greatly affect the cost and scope of coverage.

We Americans have watched as health costs spiraled out of control under the ACA.

However, after hours of debate, the bill was pulled from the floor when leaders determined there weren’t going to be enough votes to pass the measure. A 64-year old living in Carlsbad, NM who makes $21,000 now pays $1,700 in premiums, largely because of almost $12,000 in subsidies.

Rhode Island officials are breathing a collective sigh of relief that the plug has been pulled on the GOP health care plan to replace Obamacare.

For seven years, Republicans have been saying the Affordable Care Act is a mess.

Virginia Democrats greeted Friday afternoon’s abrupt cancellation of a long-promised GOP vote to repeal and replace Obamacare with renewed calls for compromise and more than a few I-told-you-so’s. Perhaps 13 percent of women are thinking, “The AHCA won’t pass until the devil-clones at the FCWWM with my best interests at heart get on board-so when it passes, I know it’ll be fantabulous, health care-wise”.

Since many Americans don’t realize Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act are the same thing, McClatchy offers a quick Q&A on what the failed repeal effort means for consumers. “Now we need to move forward”.

She says the proposal is getting more attention from Republicans and even some Democrats as a viable new plan.

Twenty million people, young and old, healthy and sick, have affordable health coverage that wasn’t available to majority until 2014.

“It’s not just about the 24 million people who now won’t be off of health insurance”, Pelosi said.

The decision by House Republicans not to bring their overhaul bill up for a vote today got mixed reaction from Colorado’s delegation.

ABC News reports Trump is moving on from health care and now concentrating on tax reform.

His morning trip to the Capitol comes two days before the House plans a climactic vote that poses an important early test for his presidency.

The Republican health care bill was opposed by several leading health groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics, AARP, American Medical Association, American Public Health Association, Consortium for Citizens with Disabilities, and many others. I think the losers are (House Minority Leader) Nancy Pelosi and (Senate Minority Leader) Chuck Schumer because now they own Obamacare.