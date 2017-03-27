Trump Pushes Healthcare Plan, Swipes at Freedom Caucus

The vote had been scheduled for late Thursday but was postponed after administration officials failed to convince skeptical conservative Republicans to support the bill.

The outcome was uncertain, the atmosphere charged. “If we bring this down now, Trump will have lost all of his leverage to pass whatever bill it is, whether it’s the tax bill or whatever reforms that he wants”.

The White House revealed that the “Tuesday Group” House Republican moderates would also meet at the White House.

What happens next is unclear, but the path ahead on other priorities, such as overhauling the tax code, can only grow more daunting.

Trump would be weakened politically, a big early congressional defeat adding to the continuing inquiries into his presidential campaign’s Russian Federation connections and his unfounded wiretapping allegations against Obama. A collection of moderates including Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and powerful House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen, of New Jersey, had also come out against the bill. So did Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia, a key moderate Republican, and GOP Rep. David Joyce of Ohio.

Obama declared in a statement that “America is stronger” because of the current law and Democrats must make sure “any changes will make our health care system better, not worse for hardworking Americans”.

When the effort collapsed, sparking a blame game between White House aides and congressional leaders, an unusually subdued Trump quickly vowed to move on.

“I truly believe the Democrats will come to us”, Trump said.

GOP Rep. Frank LoBiondo of New Jersey said he was concerned about the bill’s impact on his state’s residents and that the proposal “is not as good as or better than what we now have”.

News that the bill had been pulled before a final vote was greeted initially with a small sigh of relief by USA equity investors, who earlier in the week had been fretful that an outright defeat would damage Trump’s other priorities, such as tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

“The vast majority of us in the Republican conference have been left out of these discussions and we have no idea what’s going on, and I think that is a problem for our leadership and I think it’s growing problem for the chances of this bill”, Byrne, who is supporter of the health care bill and part of the whip operation to help pass it. The bill would end Obama’s Medicaid expansion and trim future federal financing for the federal-state program, letting states impose work requirements on some of the 70 million beneficiaries.

“They’re friends of mine”, the president said of the Freedom Caucus.

The measure would also block federal payments to Planned Parenthood for a year, another stumbling block for GOP moderates.

That’s three more than the maximum number of defections GOP leaders can afford, since Democrats plan to unanimously oppose the legislation. “This bill is pure greed, and real people will suffer and die from it”, said Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state. “Seven years we’ve promised it and today is showtime”, Walker said.

“We’re not losing votes, we’re adding votes, and we feel like we’re getting really, really close”.

Just two days earlier, Trump had reportedly told the group’s leader, North Carolina’s Mark Meadows, that the White House would target him politically if he continued to oppose the bill. At a meeting at the White House, Trump told King he would publicly push for the change in the Senate and King agreed to vote for the bill. “Then we’ll see how things go”. With the exception of a few members who rushed away without speaking to press, all leaders in the room, including Ryan, appeared to have ducked out using side exits. “You can’t force people to vote”. “I think this could be a breaking point for the membership of the Freedom Caucus”.

Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!

Including vacancies and expected absentees, the bill would be defeated if 23 Republicans join all Democrats in voting “no”. A tally by The Associated Press found at least 34 “no” votes, but the figure was fluctuating amid frantic GOP lobbying.