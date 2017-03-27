Trump’s health care retreat weighs on global stocks

U.S. President, Donald Trump, suffered a major political setback on March 24, 2017 as the House of Republicans pulled down the legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, which was a pivotal election campaign pledge in 2016 by the President and his allies.

Analysts say the failure to push the reforms through has raised questions over whether Mr Trump will be able to deliver his tax and spending policies.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday”, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said the administration was open to working with moderate Democrats and Republicans to pass other aspects of Trump’s agenda, such as revamping the tax code.

“Markets were focused on the Obamacare repeal decision”, Miller wrote to investors. It’s very thin out there but the dollar is weak across the board.

The safe-haven yen also gained more than 1 percent against the greenback, touching 110.12 yen per dollar, its strongest since mid-November, while the Swiss franc also gained as much as 0.8 percent to trade at its highest levels since Nov. 10.

It will take robust monthly employment figures or hawkish guidance from the Fed to stop the dollar’s slide, said Masashi Murata, currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.

Jeffrey Saut, chief investment officer for Raymond James Financial Services, said the failure of the measure won’t cause irreparable damage to the bull market, but he warned investors that stocks are in a danger zone – one that’s big enough to wipe out a chunk of gains from the so-called “Trump Rally”.

The depressed mood for investors was far-reaching as European markets, led by the U.K.’s FTSE 100 and German Xetra DAX, which fell over 0.7 percent.

The index had risen to a 14-year high, near 104.00, early in January, when expectations for a significant stimulus under Trump were at their peak.

US futures equity futures slid to six-month lows after the vote while the S&P 500 saw its worst week last week since the start of 2017.

“While the fate of a Border Adjustment Tax as a means of partially funding domestic tax cuts is precarious, agreement on a “Homeland Investment Act II” that incentivises U.S. firms to repatriate profits held overseas, is much less contentious”, it says.

Investors see the failure of the US administration to secure the votes needed to pass the health-care bill as a “harbinger of things to come”, Wakabayashi said.

“We think linking this particularly hard legislative undertaking with the rest of the Trump is flawed”.

While it understands why the dollar has fallen as markets lose faith in the ability of the Trump administration to secure support for substantial tax reform and infrastructure spending, strategists at the NAB are not ready to read the eulogy on the USA dollar rally just yet.